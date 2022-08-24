BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,780 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Uber Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.35. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

