Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,196,000 after purchasing an additional 517,377 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,846,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,397,000 after purchasing an additional 321,175 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,459,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,264,000 after purchasing an additional 785,546 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,143,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,067,000 after acquiring an additional 134,377 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 610,300 shares of company stock worth $20,992,502 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGM. JMP Securities began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

NYSE MGM opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.14.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

