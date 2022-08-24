Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 81,610 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,132,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,610 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 152.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 342,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 216,587 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

