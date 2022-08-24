55I LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

55I LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Cowen lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

