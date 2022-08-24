Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $194,836,000 after purchasing an additional 587,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,498,000 after purchasing an additional 377,681 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $207.47 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

