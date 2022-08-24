Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,279,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,764 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.59% of Mohawk Industries worth $283,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MHK. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,828,000 after buying an additional 211,971 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 465,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,857,000 after acquiring an additional 174,789 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 433,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,901,000 after buying an additional 158,823 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,661,000 after purchasing an additional 153,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 356,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,968,000 after purchasing an additional 103,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.21.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MHK opened at $112.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $207.79.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

