Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 58,793 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,190,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $60,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,206,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $29.33.

