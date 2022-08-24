Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $55,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower stock opened at $265.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.69. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.13.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

