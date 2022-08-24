Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,126 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $61,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $197.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $233.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.