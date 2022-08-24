Argent Trust Co Sells 3,144 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Argent Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Shares of VOD opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

