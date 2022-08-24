Argent Trust Co Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Argent Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 253,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,573,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total transaction of $344,472.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99 shares in the company, valued at $46,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total transaction of $344,472.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99 shares in the company, valued at $46,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,427 shares of company stock worth $16,189,898 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

Shares of NOW opened at $459.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $468.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

