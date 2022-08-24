Argent Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.70. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,310 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

