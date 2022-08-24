Argent Trust Co Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $129.83.

Shares of CLX opened at $148.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

