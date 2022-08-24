Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Video Communications updated its Q3 guidance to $0.82-$0.83 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.66-$3.69 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $79.03 and a 1-year high of $357.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.61.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $727,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $727,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $213,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,981 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.58.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.