Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Boosted by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $1,353,602.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,806,849.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $1,353,602.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,806,849.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,510 shares of company stock worth $10,224,107. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

COF opened at $109.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.88 and its 200-day moving average is $124.57. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

