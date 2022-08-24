Argent Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,757 shares of company stock worth $8,049,121. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $125.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.63 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.14.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

