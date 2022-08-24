Argent Trust Co Has $693,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.21.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $192.36 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of -243.49 and a beta of 1.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

