Argent Trust Co Sells 1,099 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Argent Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 316.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,487,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,101,000 after purchasing an additional 451,307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,510,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $833,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $833,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,042 shares of company stock worth $2,358,328 over the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $194.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.41 and a 200-day moving average of $189.26. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

