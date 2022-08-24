Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,961,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 192,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $251.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.63.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

