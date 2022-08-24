Argent Trust Co Has $1.35 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 3.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in AutoZone by 10.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO opened at $2,291.49 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,503.30 and a 52-week high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,170.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2,058.84.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

