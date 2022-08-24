Argent Trust Co Raises Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 705.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 351,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,525,000 after buying an additional 308,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,593,000 after acquiring an additional 33,540 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 864.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 541,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 485,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

International Paper Stock Up 0.7 %

IP stock opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.91. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $60.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

