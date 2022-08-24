Argent Trust Co Sells 2,305 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,908,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,383,000 after purchasing an additional 25,152 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTI. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.8 %

About British American Tobacco

BTI stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

