Argent Trust Co Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 213.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 60.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $109.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $175.98.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,510 shares of company stock worth $10,224,107. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

