NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 6,827 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 135.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 506,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,331 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.76.

NYSE PINS opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

