NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 6,939 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,939 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,082,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905,368 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Western Union by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,104 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Western Union by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,647,000 after acquiring an additional 898,992 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,429,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after buying an additional 885,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 346.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,088,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after buying an additional 844,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WU. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Western Union to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

Western Union Stock Performance

WU stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

