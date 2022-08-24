NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Generac by 59.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Generac to $394.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac Price Performance

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC opened at $243.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.88. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. Generac’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.