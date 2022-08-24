Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 114.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,969,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 237,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $148.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.31 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

