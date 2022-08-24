NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $336,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,608,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,243,000 after purchasing an additional 437,235 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $47,068,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,099,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,606,000 after buying an additional 289,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $126.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

