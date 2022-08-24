Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 893.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $193.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

