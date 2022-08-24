NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires New Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 263,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

ILPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $28.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.81%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

