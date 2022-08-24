Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Increased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,280 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of PXD opened at $251.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $143.63 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.62%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.