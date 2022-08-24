Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Holdings Lowered by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,721 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,892,000 after buying an additional 284,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,274,000 after buying an additional 95,435 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,315,000 after buying an additional 720,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,335,000 after buying an additional 41,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,529,000 after buying an additional 353,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.32.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $124.36 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.98. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 81.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

