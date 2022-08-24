RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Redburn Partners lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.19.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $71.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

