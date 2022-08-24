RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,106,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 486.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after acquiring an additional 850,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,804,000 after acquiring an additional 572,929 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,628,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,373,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,743,000 after acquiring an additional 340,828 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.45. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

