RFG Advisory LLC Invests $216,000 in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,730 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 274,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter worth $6,934,000. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter worth $233,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviva

In related news, CEO John K. Keppler purchased 16,422 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.57 per share, for a total transaction of $994,680.54. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 717,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,456,188.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $32,815.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,192.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John K. Keppler bought 16,422 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.57 per share, for a total transaction of $994,680.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 717,454 shares in the company, valued at $43,456,188.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 29,322 shares of company stock worth $1,753,244 and have sold 1,428 shares worth $98,503. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enviva Stock Down 0.1 %

Enviva Announces Dividend

EVA opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average is $72.46. Enviva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

