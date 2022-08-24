ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $251.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.08. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.01 and a 12-month high of $487.79.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

MKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.22.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

