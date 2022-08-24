NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 636.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $72.48 and a one year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $3.05 dividend. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.32.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

