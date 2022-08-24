7,209 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,121,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,132,257,000 after acquiring an additional 57,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,283,000 after purchasing an additional 71,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Albemarle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,192,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,676,000 after buying an additional 67,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Albemarle by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after buying an additional 119,892 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $281.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 126.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.53.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. UBS Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.05.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

