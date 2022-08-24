RFG Advisory LLC Sells 58,314 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,314 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HTRB opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $41.33.

