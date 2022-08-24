BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $196,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,863 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ventas were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,155,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,543,000 after acquiring an additional 683,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ventas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,477,000 after acquiring an additional 218,237 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ventas Stock Down 2.1 %
VTR opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 963.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Ventas
In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Ventas
Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.
