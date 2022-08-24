Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,430 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $208,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 78.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 251,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,416,000 after purchasing an additional 110,462 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 23.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,285 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.87.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

