Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Intuit updated its Q1 guidance to $1.14-1.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $13.59-13.89 EPS.

Intuit Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $449.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.53.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Institutional Trading of Intuit

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.67.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.