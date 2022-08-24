Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Intuit updated its Q1 guidance to $1.14-1.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $13.59-13.89 EPS.
NASDAQ:INTU opened at $449.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.53.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.67.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
