DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY23 guidance to $10.00-12.00 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.7 %

DKS stock opened at $111.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,803,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 98,302 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,378 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.41.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

