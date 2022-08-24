DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY23 guidance to $10.00-12.00 EPS.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.7 %
DKS stock opened at $111.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39.
Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.41.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
