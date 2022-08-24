Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Nordstrom updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-2.60 EPS.
NYSE:JWN opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 33.93%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.12.
In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
