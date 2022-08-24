Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Nordstrom updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-2.60 EPS.

Nordstrom Price Performance

NYSE:JWN opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nordstrom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Articles

