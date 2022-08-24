Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $185.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $181.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.18.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock opened at $166.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.