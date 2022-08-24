DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $100.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 10.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DKS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.41.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS opened at $111.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average of $95.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.