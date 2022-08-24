Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $560.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.57% from the company’s previous close.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.67.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $449.56 on Wednesday. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.5% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.