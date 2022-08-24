Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 4,456 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT opened at $188.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.42 and its 200 day moving average is $179.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

