RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 7.4% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,193 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 7.8% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,215 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 6.5% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,445 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 18.2% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.30.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $176.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.12 billion, a PE ratio of 170.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,599,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the sale, the executive now owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $374,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,599,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.