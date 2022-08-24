RFG Advisory LLC Sells 794 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 551.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after acquiring an additional 120,264 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $618,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 96,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 46,792 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $142.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

